Syed Moiz Balkhi, a Pakistani- American entrepreneur and founder of Awesome Motive Inc, the company behind popular lead generation software, OptinMonster, and the largest Google Analytics integration for WordPress and MonsterInsights has been inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame in America and is ready to take the game to another level in that country.Balkhi, whose software powers over four million websites including high-profile websites in just about every vertical is also the founder of List25, a popular You- Tube channel with over 550 million video views.Ever since the age of four, Syed has been a huge cricket fan. He played cricket growing up in Pakistan.When his family moved to the United States at age 12, Balkhi joined the Florida Cricket League.At the end of high school, he gave up playing cricket to pursue a career in marketing . After building numerous successful companies, Balkhi decided to return to cricket with a goal of making it mainstream in the US. Today, Balkhi serves as a board member of Cricket Council USA where he uses his marketing expertise to grow the game of cricket in the United States.