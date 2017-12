/ The West Indies selectors are trying to blood too many young players at one time and they must rethink this strategy according to T&T cricket official Richard Ramkissoon.Ramkissoon who is the president of Central Sports cricket club that competes at the top level in domestic cricket said, "Looking at our team in New Zealand, the players are too inexperienced.The selectors are blooding too many young cricketers at the same time and this must change. Some of those guys on the team have played just between 10 to 15 First Class matches and yet they are on the West Indies. Look at New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle, he played 115 First Class matches before getting a look in."Windies have been struggling on their tour of New Zealand, losing both the Test matches and all three ODIs. Ramkissoon said, "We need to get some of the senior players back into the team or else we will continue to struggle. I have spoken to some of these senior guys and they want to come back into the West Indies fold. What is needed now is consultation and mediation to get these guys back on board. One has to understand that these guys got their international value based on their performances of their territorial teams and the West Indies, so their heart is still with the West Indies. Look at Chris Gayle, he is still offering himself for selection on the West Indies team."Ramkissoon pointed that, "People blame the board, some blame the players, but I think that everyone wants to get West Indies cricket right back to the top. There has to be a coming together in order to save our great legacy. There is no lack of talent in the region but we cannot continue to allow the experienced guys to stray all over the place and send young men to do battle all the time. Who will these guys have on the team to learn from? They need to have that senior presence in the dressing room, men who can lead them out to battle and give them the confidence that they can start winning. "It is frustrating when you know that you have better in the shed but you go out there day after day and receive a beating. This cannot continue for much longer, everyone has to be on the same page in order for West Indies cricket to move forward. We need to get together because fragmented we are weak."Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi