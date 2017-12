/ A fish farmer allegedly held with 12 guns and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition will remain in prison custody until next appear after he was twice denied bail.Nyron Goordial, 40, who rears tilapia, was remanded in custody when he appeared before Princes Town Senior Magistrate Michelle Maharajh-Brown and advised of his right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail. Goordial is scheduled to reappear in court on January 24.Goordial was arrested on December 20, after officers of the South Western Task Force and Penal CID searched his Jaipaulsingh Road home.Six pistols, four revolvers and two rifles and thousands of rounds of assorted ammunition were allegedly found on the premises.Goordial, who lives with his parents, first appeared last Friday before Siparia Senior Magistrate Margaret Alert who refused to grant him bail.In asking for bail, Goordial's attorney Ravi Diptee told Alert that in 2014 his client was forced to resign as a supervisor with a company after four years service because of a back injury. He said Goordial had to undergo surgery for the problem.Goordial, he said, was divorced, and took care of his parents. Alert transferred the matter to the Princes Town Court.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi