/ WILLEMSTAD, PARAMARIBO - InselAir launched direct flights to Paramaribo Int'l, Surinam, on Monday, December 18 after securing a temporary permit from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority Suriname (CASAS), but has to repay a nearly USD1 million debt to Surinamese companies within 14 days.According to Surinam newspaper Starnieuws, the Minister of Public works, Transport and Communications of the South American country, Jerry Miranda, said during a press conference on December 19 that the airline was granted a temporary permit to operate to Suriname as the authorities did not want to disrupt passengers' holiday travel plans. However, it has to repay all debts within the set deadline to be allowed to continue.The local carrier was forced to postpone the launch of its Suriname operations from November 20 to December 18 owing to its debt backlog. According to Starnieuws, InselAir owes a total of USD350,000 to Surinam Airways and Fly All Ways Airlines with which it cooperated previously on the route between Paramaribo and Curacao. It also owes some USD400,000 to passengers who bought tickets, as well as a total of nearly USD200,000 to CASAS.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi