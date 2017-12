/ A four year old boy is dead, reportedly after shooting himself in the head at his home at Delamere Avenue off Waltham Park Road, St. Andrew on Tuesday.He has been identified as Nathan Newman.Reports indicate that the child was at home with his father around 6.45 in the evening when he got hold of his father's licensed firearm while the father was outside the house.Relatives heard an explosion and rushed to investigate. It was discovered that the boy had been shot.He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi