The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Limited (TTIT) wish to advise the travelling public that due to existing sea conditions, with waves in excess of 4m (over 12ft), the sailings of the T&T Express from POS (only) have been amended to avoid hull stress, vehicle damage and to provide a more comfortable ride to the passengers.This condition is expected to continue after January 2.However the situation will be monitored and an update will be provided.The dedicated cargo vessel, the M.V Cabo Star will maintain its daily schedule from POS at 2p.m and from TGO AT 11p.m.This decision is also necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and vehicles on the sailings to/from Tobago.