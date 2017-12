/ AN AUTOPSY will determine whether charges will be laid against the man with whom Assaf Khan had an altercation at a bar last Saturday.Khan of Diamond Village died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday morning after being treated at the Intensive Care and the High Dependency Units.It was on Saturday morning that Khan was liming at the bar at Golconda when he had an argument with a man. Eyewitnesses told police that Khan was cuffed in the face and he fell and hit his head.Senior police officers said they were awaiting the autopsy report before a determination is made on the way forward. This may include charges being be laid.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi