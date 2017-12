/ A FARMER was found with a fake AK-47, a revolver and rounds of ammunition and drugs at his home on Christmas morning.The 57-year-old of Buen Intento Extension, Hardbargain is expected to be charged with possession of all the items except the imitation AK-47, as police said it was not used in the commission of a crime.Officers of the Court and Process in Princes Town led by Sgt Mohammed, executed a search warrant at the house and found the false gun, a .38 revolver an assortment of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.Ramlogan and other officers yesterday arrested four men in New Grant, Princes Town. A 23-year-old is expected to be charged with possession of a pistol and marijuana. The others were found with marijuana in their possession.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi