A Trinidad-born teenager was killed in a fiery car crash in New York on Tuesday, in what police said involved a drunken driver.The crash happened in Lower Manhattan at around 1a.m and killed passenger Shareef Bellerand who was born and raised in Big Yard Carenage, and who emigrated to New York about six years ago.Police the 22-year-old driver was drunk when he lost control of his 2004 Mazda sedan while heading over the Manhattan Bridge, crashing into a fire hydrant.The fire hydrant was knocked loose and the car overturned and began burning.Bellerand, 17, of Brooklyn, was trapped inside the vehicle and rescuers had to cut him out.According to news reports, Bellerand's mother, Cindy Fabien said he died at New York Presbyterian Hospital.The driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition.Bellerand had spent the first part of the Christmas with his mother and was headed to New Jersey to be with his father when he died in the crash.