Policemen and women across the island have been calling in sick since Saturday to protest against the government's six percent wage offer.Data obtained by RJR News on Tuesday night revealed that nearly 4,000 members of the JCF are now off the job and the figure is rising hourly as the cops appear to be escalating the protest. A highly placed source warns that the police will continue their protest until Prime Minister Andrew Holness calls a meeting with the Police Federation. The Federation wrote to the Prime Minister last week seeking his intervention in the dispute between the nation's cops and the Ministry of Finance. The Finance Ministry says it cannot offer any more than the six per cent on the table. However, the Federation rejected the offer, describing it as an insult to the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The Police High Command has been forced to lean on the Jamaica Defence Force, district constables, Justices of the Peace and cadets to carry out regular police duties and to man police stations. In the meantime, Opposition spokesman on National Security Fitz Jackson, is calling for the Prime Minister to engage the cops in order to end the protest which he argues now threatens the country's national security.