A major cruise line strong-armed Miami -Dade County officials into killing the winning bid for a new terminal at Port Miami that would have saved $19 million in development costs so that the company could pick its own design and construction firms.The terminal's prospective tenant — Norwegian Cruise Lines — deep-sixed the county's selection process for a firm to design and build the project after complaining that Miami -Dade bureaucrats put more emphasis on low pricing than the proposed building's aesthetics, according to documents obtained by Florida Bulldog.On Nov. 22, Miami -Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed off on a memo by Internal Services Director Tara Smith rejecting all bids for the terminal project, including the winning proposal by Dragados USA to build it for $81 million — $19 million less than the county's estimated budget. The funds to build the project are generated by fees Port Miami collects from cruise line companies. Smith noted "NCL's dissatisfaction with the conceptual designs of the top two-ranked firms" and that "continuation of the existing process seems futile."Instead, Miami -Dade is now allowing Norwegian to pick the firms that will design and build the terminal through a selection process closed to the public and that is not subject to county procurement rules. Gimenez spokesman Michael Hernandez declined comment, referring inquiries to Port Miami staff.