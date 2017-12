/ For the third year in a row, Miami is in a neck-and-neck race to break the record for hottest year as it nears the end of 2017.With just four days left, the city is tied with 2015, with average daily temperatures hitting 79.1 degrees, according to University of Miami climate researcher Brian McNoldy. To maintain that average and beat the record, temps need to average 75 degrees for the next four days, he said.Last year, Miami narrowly missed setting a new record when a winter cold front popped up with two days left to spare. With a weekend front again expected to cool things off, this year’s forecast is eerily similar."It’s going to be ridiculously close," McNoldy said. "It’s an odd thing to race for the hottest year. But when you’ve had the year we’ve had, why not? We’ve earned it."Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi