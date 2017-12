/ AFTER attending a party in his community, a Couva man was gunned down on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Isaiah Mitchell, 21, of Grant Street.Police were told that Mitchell had attended a pool party at Deonarine Junction, Mc Bean. It lasted all night.At around 6 a.m. he was standing on the road when a man shot him at close range.Mitchell was shot in the face.Another man was also wounded.The killer ran off and escaped.Mitchell was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he succumbed to his injuries.The killing took the murder toll to 488, according to an Express tally.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi