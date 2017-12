/ WILLEMSTAD - After just two days of hearing the nine ministers of the government, the national budget for the year 2018 was adopted with 12 votes in favor and no votes against. The entire opposition was not present during the treatment of the budget. This is why there was no actual debate which is customary for a parliament.The opposition parties were absent during both days. Only Marilyn Moses MP and Jaime Cordoba MP were present at the start of the second day but both left the room after a heavy discussion with the President of Parliament about the validity of the meeting.Their reason was that there must be 4 x 24 hours between the call and the meeting and that was not the case for the budget treatment. Just before the end of the meeting - just before the budget was adopted - Moses returned and, by means of a roll-call vote/vote motivation, stressed that, according to her, the treatment of the budget was illegal and that she regarded the budget as untreated.On the second day of budget treatment, three motions were adopted in the States yesterday. In the first one, the government is requested to pay more attention to tourism, in particular to the MICE Department (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Events) within the tourist office and to make more resources available.In the second motion, the government is expressly requested not to cut further into the budget for education. And in the third motion, the government is requested to pay special attention to the development of agriculture and cattle breeding in Curaçao.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi