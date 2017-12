/ Runners, walkers and all-around fitness buffs take note: the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon has a new title sponsor.The race, expected to approach a field of 25,000 representing all 50 states and more than 80 countries in its 16 th running on Jan. 28, will become the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon .Life Time Fitness, a Chanhassen, Minnesota-based "healthy way of life company" that operates fitness centers and events throughout the nation, acquired ownership of the Miami Marathon just before the 2014 event. This is the first time Life Time has had a title sponsor for the Miami Marathon.The Fitbit title sponsorship deal is for three years. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi