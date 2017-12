/ It’s been one of those burning questions Heat fans have chewed on for the last month while Hassan Whiteside was out nursing a bone bruise in his left knee: What happens to Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo’s minutes in the power rotation when the league’s reigning rebounding champion finally returns?The answer was simple for coach Erik Spoelstra in Tuesday night’s win over the Orlando Magic. With Whiteside on a minutes restriction (he played only 17 minutes, 42 seconds and none in the decisive fourth quarter), Olynyk and Adebayo got plenty of work.Olynyk, who started alongside Whiteside on Tuesday at power forward for the first time since the season opener, had 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked 2 shots and set 5 screen assists for his teammates in 31 minutes. The Heat’s first-round pick, meanwhile, had 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a team-leading 9 screen assists and 8 deflections in 25-plus minutes of hustle off the bench.But going forward as Whiteside’s health and stamina improve — and when James Johnson returns from right ankle bursitis — Spoelstra will be left with an interesting dilemma, one he says will be a good problem for the team in the long run.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi