WILLEMSTAD - The MCB Award 2017 will go to Green Force Curaçao this year. The bank awards the prize every year to a person or organization that means something to society.According to Maduro & Curiel's Bank, Green Force has a positive impact on the economy and on the environmental awareness of Curaçao and its residents. The Timo Brouwer organization has been involved in the recycling of waste.