The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport is urging motorists to reduce their speed amid concerns that road fatalities are projected to increase in 2018.The Unit's Director, Kenute Hare, says projections indicate that road fatalities will increase next year even though the year is projected to end at 10 per cent below the number for 2016.He says despite efforts to keep road fatalities below the 300 mark the number of people killed on the nation's roads up to yesterday stands at 316.This is 16 per cent less than the number of fatalities recorded at this time last year.Hare says men continue to significantly outnumber women in terms of road deaths, with 268 males killed compared to 48 females killed on the roads this year.He says motorcyclists and pedestrians are the two groups of road users that account for the most deaths.