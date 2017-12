/ A licensed firearm holder shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him of his gun in the Widcombe area of Barbican in St Andrew.The dead robber remains unidentified.Reports are that about 8:15 last night the man and a woman were examining a vehicle that was parked at a gate in the community when two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, held them up.The armed robber demanded that the man handed over his gun.A struggle ensued and the man managed to reach for his gun and fire several shots.The two robbers ran and one subsequently collapsed clutching a handgun.He died later died on the spot.The second robber escaped.The police were called in and they said that they recovered a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing nine 9 millimetre cartridges at the scene.The male and the woman were not harmed during the incident.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi