A report of cancer-causing asbestos in makeup spurred Claire's, the girls' clothes and beauty-trend chaser, to pull nine makeup products off the market.Atop the Product and Safety page of Claires.com is a statement from the company that reads in part:"As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund."Claire's announced the recall on its Twitter sign-on Saturday with a single post at 4:01 p.m., then didn't mention it again until responding to an inquiring parent at 9:28 a.m. Christmas Day, two days later. The chain's Instagram sign-on says nothing about the pulled products.