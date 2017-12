/ They won’t officially be unveiled until January, but Nike’s NBA "City Edition" uniforms have been leaking out from retailers.The Miami Heat’s uniform pays a fitting homage to the team’s past.Based on a photo tweeted by Uni Watch’s Phil Hecken, the Heat will wear white jerseys with pink, black and powder blue accents — a color scheme synonymous with that of the TV show " Miami Vice." Player numbers will be powder blue, and the word " Miami " will be written in the same pink color and script that appeared on the front of the old Miami Arena, which served as the Heat’s home arena from 1988-1999.This is the best alternate jersey ever. Do not @ or argue. pic.twitter.com/9GqV7PXOqY— Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) December 27, 2017Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi