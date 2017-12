/ Jamaica's murder rate is nearing 1,600 record, with five days remaining in 2017.Records show that 1,581 people have been murdered since January.That's 99 fewer murders than in 2009, which has a record 1,680 murders.According to reports, St James continues to lead the tally with 325 murders and Clarendon with 166.Westmoreland, the westernmost parish, followed third behind Clarendon with 147 murders, while the St Catherine North division recorded 138 murders and Kingston Western division, 125.Fifty-three of murder victims so far this year have been children.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi