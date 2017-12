/ The turnover chain is returning for a second season, and UM hopes the sequel is as good as the original.The chain — five-and-a-half pounds of 10K gold "Cuban Link" bling — has become the enduring image of this UM season, a gaudy motivational prop that is the brainchild of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.Diaz said Wednesday that the chain will return next season, with perhaps a tweak.Asked whether the chain will be retired after this season, Diaz said: "No, I don’t think so. You got one of the best things in college football. I know our recruits would be disappointed. It may come back in a different version. We don’t know. It’s mysterious. We don’t really know what happens with it. We will see what develops with it. There is an old, white-bearded man that lives up on the mountain that talks to us about the chain midweek."Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi