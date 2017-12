/ Jay Cutler knows Sunday could be the last time he puts on NFL pads.Whether it’s his decision or not, there’s a real chance Cutler retires for the second time in as many years this offseason.And this one would probably take.Cutler on Wednesday left the door open to continuing his career in 2018, but based on his stipulations and the lay of the land, there is a very good chance that Sunday’s game is his last.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi