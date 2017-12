/ The third time Alejandro Quesada nearly died he had yet to reach his first birthday.As South Miami hospital announced an emergency code blue, the newborn went into cardiac arrest — his heart, zero palpitations; his family, frantically praying."Everything was a blur, in slow motion. Dozens of people were rushing all around me. Right before his heart stopped, a priest was in the room baptizing my son," said Alejandro’s mother, Lizzette Jimenez. "It was clear that he was about to be gone, but by a miracle, they resuscitated him, and he is still with us."Months before going into cardiac arrest in 2012, Alejandro nearly died twice before, his mother said. This time, the baby’s heart halted after oxygen stopped flowing to his brain.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi