WILLEMSTAD - The Coast Guard Caribbean (KWCARIB) intercepted a vessel with 30 undocumented migrants south of Daaibooibaai, Curaçao, on Saturday morning 23 December.On Saturday morning, the radar operator of the Rescue and Coordination Center of the Coast Guard detected a suspicious contact on the radar south of Daaibooibaai, Curaçao. A Super-RHIB of the coast guard support center Curaçao was immediately dispatched to investigate the contact. South of Daaibooibaai, they found a vessel of the yola type. This was boarded by the crew of the Super-RHIB. There were 30 persons on board, of which 25 men and 5 women.In an attempt to sail the yola to the support center at Parera, the vessel got engine trouble. In the first instance, a number of the passengers were taken on board the Super-RHIB and a second Super-RHIB had to be used to transport them all to the fulcrum. Narcotics were also found during a further search. The 30 passengers, all with Venezuela n nationality, were arrested and transferred to the police. The drugs have also been transferred to the authorities.The case is under investigation.