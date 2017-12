/ MIAMI - The airline PAWA Dominicana, was awarded as "Airline of the Year" at the XVII edition of the 2017 South Florida Leadership for Excellence Gala Awards, held on Wednesday night at the Reinassance banquet hall in Miami The award was granted for becoming an international airline of great affection for the growth of passengers on the Miami -Dominican Republic route, and for offering a different service committed to quality and excellent customer service."On behalf of PAWA Dominicana we thank the organizers of The Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC) for taking us into account to be part of the celebration of the seventeenth edition of this important event. Undoubtedly this distinction inspires us to continue striving to offer our customers the best flight experience, and a reliable, efficient and profitable air transport service. Thank you very much for pushing us to raise the wings of PAWA Dominicana, "said Lesly Simon, representative of the airline, who received the award.The event brought together distinguished and high profile guests, including Corporate Executives, Professionals, Educators, Public Officials, Ambassadors, as well as prominent companies and community leaders.According to Doug Mayorga, president of MCC, this gala honors people who have worked tirelessly to strengthen and promote diversity in the local and international business sector, and offers the opportunity to showcase some of South Florida 's important leaders."Each honoree to the Minority South Florida Gala Awards exemplifies all the good that the government, communities, journalists, diplomats and the private sector can do positively to create a positive impact on our daily lives. These outstanding servers, we are offering recognition and thanks to the anonymous heroes in our local and international communities, "said Mayorga.It is the second time that PAWA Dominicana has been awarded as "Airline of the Year", being the first time recognized by the Dominican Association of Tourism Intermediaries (ADOTUR) as the 2016 Airline of the Year.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi