Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be implementing the next phase of its mandatory electronic filing of returns at the start of the 2018/2019 financial year for small and mirco businesses.Those taxpayers will be required to e-file their general consumption tax (GCT) returns via the Jamaica Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm , filing that is currently being done by large and medium taxpayers.Small and micro taxpayers are classified by annual total supplies and turnover of $150 million and below.An analysis of data shows that 64 per cent of all GCT returns received by TAJ between January and October 2017 were filed electronically, TAJ said in a release.To assist small and micro businesses to meet their obligation TAJ is providing training support to persons identified in that category.Persons also have the option of conducting their online transaction at any major tax office at the designated e-TaxSpot to get support from TAJ personnel while conducting their electronic filing transactions.TAJ said that while that group will be mandated to e-file their GCT returns starting next April, they are encouraged to use the online portal to file for the month of November, which becomes due and must be filed by Friday, December 29, 2017.