I grow more grateful each birthday I am blessed to celebrate. And this, my 2017 Christmas birthday was special having been giving the grace to see 55.Looking towards 2018, my heart is filled with thanksgiving for the gifts of the last year.Last November, I was reading an article about morbidity and mortality among those who live with mental illnesses. It was interesting in a not-too-encouraging way as it suggested that research was showing a higher mortality rate for people living with chronic illnesses.For those with depression, the research suggests that life expectancy can be curtailed by as much as 20 years in some instances.The statistics are always so daunting for chronic ailments, whether you live with diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, cancer or any life-threatening infections/diseases.The truth is, we do not have to live our lives terrorised by any ailment or statistic. In fact, it is prudent to not dwell there. Rather, we should live our lives fully, of course, doing so while paying attention to whatever remedial interventions are necessary.It took some time getting used to the "bad news" of living with long-term illnesses but I've come to realise that one has to decide what to do with information especially when it is negative and has implications for our wellbeing.We really should use research to live a better life - that is my belief. That is why, despite every negative or discouraging experience in 2017, I have stayed the course of working towards a better mental public health situation in T&T. I have also persevered in my own therapeutic undertakings and efforts to become the best "me" possible.My investiture in people has been enriched through this weekly space. The opportunity that GATE provided afforded me a place in academics, which has served to bring me to a more informed advocacy. In 2017 also, the relationship with colleagues with like committment buoyed me to wider engagements in the arena of medical sciences that we will soon be discussing.I'm so excited about the possibilities of 2018. And lest you think this is a boast it is only here to inspire those who believe that any statistic, fact, or research figures should compel them to respond with anything but gratitude and determination.I first learned to appreciate life and longevity when I lost the younger of my two brothers in October 1987. He was 34; I was 24. He was killed when he took a cuff to his head which fractured his cranium. That taught me about the frailty of life.Now, challenged by my own mortality, and despite the days of depressive states or whatever betide, I am always excited to see another day. Death is imminent but it is life that I hold on to as my opportunity to make a difference.I'm determined to make 2018 count. The work to create better minds, to promote and to have others embrace wellness, to impact those with the greatest needs, to give back to the communities that have raised me and supported me, these are the drivers.What would it be for you? Would you be limited by whatever portends or would you create new realities despite the challenges?Would the period of austerity or the escalation of criminality retard your efforts to live fully and contribute generously.I wont that each of us would determine that 2018 would be the year of manifold opportunities and commit to service at any level that could cause an improved community, a better T&T.Happy New Year everyone.Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media professional and a public health practitioner. She holds an MA with Merit in Mass Communications (University of Leicester) and is a Master of Public Health With Distinction (The UWI). Write to: [email protected]