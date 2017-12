/ "Phenomenal."This was how book seller Nigel R Khan described the feedback from the 50 per cent Boxing Day sale at all his branches yesterday.In fact, he said the C3 location had to close its doors early given the large crowd inside the store."We had to close the door because it would have been a fire hazard to have so many people in the store when they are not moving. People came at least an hour before the sale and were pushing at the doors," Khan said, adding that the sale began at 10am and ended at 8pm.He said the 50 per cent off on all items with the exception of schoolbooks was a "genuine discount" saying, "I wasn't up last night (Christmas night) writing up the price by 50 per cent."It is a genuine sale…a genuine 50 per cent off."Khan said as a businessman he also wanted to achieve a certain image which was to meet international standards and expectations."We are really pushing the envelop all the time and we are always trying to raise the bar as the future in book selling," Khan added.He said the sale also came at a time when people were also seeking bargains, especially given the tough economic times.The sale which has been in the fourth consecutive year was branded by Khan as "bigger and better" each time.At Fabric Land, Arima general manager Peter Mansoor said this was the first year that branch opened for Boxing Day.He said while there was a good response from shoppers sales were somewhat slow.At the Gulf City branch however, Mansoor said sales were more brisk."Gulf City opened at 11 and there is a 50 per cent on all items. It is doing pretty good," Mansoor said.But he noted a general trend from shoppers."People are coming in and browsing as opposed to picking up and buying whatever they wanted. I think more people are buying what they need and they are watching their money," Mansoor said.At Excellent Stores at Movie Towne and Port-of-Spain however, the stores were bustling with bargain hunters looking for deals on Christmas items which were all discounted at 50 per cent.For Mary Girod, shopping on Boxing Day was a tradition.Girod who was at Excellent Stores, Chacon Street yesterday said she normally purchased her decorations a year in advanced."I travelled all the way from Arima to come to this sale. I am not buying much but a little at a time so by the time Christmas comes around again I will always have new decorations because I buy a year in advance," Girod said.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi