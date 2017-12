/ Patrons attending the recently held Sangre Grande Development Christmas Concert - Ribbons - at North Eastern Auditorium, Graham Street, Sangre Grande, had their money's worth of entertainment. The packed auditorium embraced clapping patrons, dancing to Christmas songs that instilled the Christmas atmosphere with each item performed.Taking the spotlight at the concert were pan musician Kelvin Corbette with his rendition of Oh Holy Night and Angels we have heard on high. However, topping up the night's programme was the lady in red with her sultry voice Marilyn Williams.As the show progressed there seemed to be a non-stop parade of star artistes all performing well known Christmas favourites. The menu of entertainment was delectably served by Claire Williams, singing So This Is Christmas; Adrian Philbert When A Child Is Born and Spanish Woman; reinforced by Walton Barker with Ma Jeffery and Something in yuh mouth, which the crowd joined in singing the chorus.With Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall serving as emcee, the cast also included National Calypso Monarch Pink Panther, in a different light rendering Oh How I Wish I were a Child; Rudolph Jobe singing Dougla Woman and Spread the Parang; former Road March champion Poser with Take ah Drink ah This; and, Keston "Ninja" Neptune.Sugar Aloes, also a former national calypso monarch, with his infectious Black Cake, brought the lively concert to its end.Most people, as they exited the auditorium, were overheard commenting that Ribbons is a concert which they will remember for a long time to come. (Ralph Banwarie)Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi