The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved over US$5 million in funding to support the Anguilla Electricity Company Limited with the complete restoration of its transmission and distribution system which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Irma in September.The severe weather event destroyed poles, transmission lines and transformers, causing notable disruption to Anguilla?s electricity supply.The outage also interrupted the island?s water supply and resulted in the cancellation of numerous hotel bookings.Daniel Best, Director, Projects Department at the CDB, said the economic impact of these disruptions has been significant.

