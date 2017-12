A taxi driver is due to appear in court later this week after the Guyana police said they found more than 145 pounds of cocaine in a cooking gas cylinder on Sunday.The authorities said that they found the drugs after carrying out a search of the man?s vehicle at his home in the Boodhoo?s Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara.On cutting open the gas cylinder, the police said that they found the drugs and arrested the unidentified taxi driver.The value of the drugs was not disclosed.

