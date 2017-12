© David Osio

Omar Ryan, one of the organizers of the protests against poor road conditions in St. Thomas last month, is reportedly planning to sue the Government over his detention.Mr. Ryan was detained on November 7 at the Constant Spring Police lockup on suspicion of malicious destruction of property and other criminal activities.He was released without charge the following day.His attorney, Bert Samuels, told RJR News that his client has instructed him to seek damages."The documents are being prepared and we’re doing the research; we intend to file it by the latest the middle of January," Samuels said."We think it’s a very clear case because he was detained, no charges preferred against him; he had to sleep on the concrete at the Constant Spring Police Station on the fateful night," he added.The documents will be filed in the Corporate Area Civil Court.Another man who participated in the protest was also detained without charge.The protest, which lasted several days, involved residents from various communities in St.Thomas mounting roadblocks to appeal for better roads.

