Residents of Goodwich Lane have mounted fiery roadblocks on Mountain View Avenue in St. Andrew, showing their disgust with the gun violence between rival factions in the community which has left several persons dead and others injured.They protesters are adamant that their community members are not the instigators of the violence which has taking place for three weeks.The latest incident occurred on Christmas Day when a man and woman from Goodwich Lane were shot and injured.The heavy exchange of gunfire yesterday, forced the police to divert traffic along Mountain View Avenue.In the meantime, the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) says it has been responding to the violence in Mountain View.Damian Hutchinson, Executive Director of PMI, told RJR News that a team will be going to the community by Wednesday, and has already "started to engage key communities leaders across the community, and stakeholders around the current incidents."The aim, he said, was to "normalise the community again."He declined to specify what might have been the motivation for the latest outbreak of violence, "until we get some deeper information."

