A fatal Christmas Day crash in a Pembroke Pines intersection left an 87-year-old woman dead, caused ?severe damage? to two cars and blocked traffic for more than an hour, according to police.The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Sheridan Street and Dykes Road.According to police, Sharie Gordon, 30, was heading west in a Nissan when she attempted to make a left turn on Dykes Road. The car, which also carried Ana and Gilberto Gordon, both 87, collided with a Toyota headed east on Sheridan, police said.The three Gordons were all taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.Ana Gordon later died from her injuries, according to police. Sharie and Gilberto suffered minor injuries. It was not immediately clear how the Gordons were related.

