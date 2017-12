/ Acknowledgment of the lack of peace and appeals to pursue this goal dominated the Christmas messages of Jamaica’s national leaders – Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips, and Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.With murders for the year already long past the 1500 mark, the Prime Minister, in his message, reflecting on the spirit of Christmas, appealed to his fellow citizens to "pray this Christmas to become instruments of peace and seek to build a kinder, gentler society.""Christmas is the time when we relieve ourselves of worldly trappings, of the millstones of our earthly desires, of the grip of our vices, and we give of ourselves as human beings, with charity, love, and peace. It is a time when we recommit to follow the examples of Jesus Christ and strive to be better human beings," he said.The Opposition Leader was more blunt in his comments on the crime scourge plaguing the Jamaican society: "The spiraling crime rate has created fear where there should be joy and hope. Too many families are mourning the loss of loved ones when they should be celebrating the joys of family life."Clearly mindful of the restiveness of rank and file police officers and other public servants seeking better pay at this time, Dr. Phillips, acknowledged that the country owes them "a debt of gratitude, and should express our solidarity with them as they continue their protracted negotiations for a decent livable wage."The Governor General, for his part, acknowledged that during 2017 Jamaica "has had its share of unrest, anxiety and other social turbulence which have been occurring within and across national boundaries and of which we are reminded every day."Despite those challenges, however, he said the country’s history of resilience, and its traditions of religious faith and individual courage, "continue to inspire us to press on, with gratitude, for the blessings we enjoy and the confidence in the prospect of a brighter future."It was therefore important, he said, to "remember to be peaceable in our dealings and conversations with each other, to uplift and affirm each other, and stand together to protect everyone in our communities, work places, and places of worship."He also appealed for renewed commitment "to nurturing a nation family in which our people, especially our children and the elderly, can feel safe, and our citizens can amicably live, work, and create the preferred future that each one desires."Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi