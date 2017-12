/ I would like to highly commend the contractor and his diligent employees who provide the garbage collection services along the Cunapo Southern Road, especially the area around the Coalmine Junction. Kudos to you guys.So often one hears on the radio or reads in the newspaper of people complaining of the mounds of smelly garbage piling up in the streets around their homes, and they hardly see a rubbish-collecting vehicle for days, possibly weeks!To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi