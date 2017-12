/ It is reported in the print media that the UNC party is unlikely to support Justice Rolston Nelson SC as the sixth President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.I personally would be pleasantly surprised if Justice Nelson were the PNM's choice.Justice Nelson is no ‘yes, Mr Prime Minister' man. He is honest, independent and a strong-willed jurist.He possesses the necessary merit, ability and integrity to serve the country in this regard.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi