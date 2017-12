/ Jereem “The Dream” Richards enjoyed a spectacular breakout season on the track in 2017. The 200 metres specialist joined the elite sub-20 club. But more importantly, Richards secured a podium finish at a global meet, the 23-year-old bagging half-lap bronze at the IAAF World Championships in London, England.Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championship 200m silver in 2012 and Carifta Games bronze in the same event one year later were clear indicators that Richards had the potential to develop into a world class sprinter. But many have come and gone without making optimal use of talent. I dare say this will not be the case with “The Dream”.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi