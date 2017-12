/ Hospital turns 5On December 15, 2012, 43 patients were transferred from the Scarborough Regional Hospital on Fort Street to the Scarborough General Hospital in Signal Hill. This included six patients from the Paediatric Ward, seven from the Surgical Ward, nine from the Medical Ward and ten mothers and expectant mothers from the Maternity Ward, along with 11 babies.The move meant that more services could be made available to the general public, according to Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) deputy chairman Ingrid Melville. “The transition to this facility meant that the TRHA could offer other secondary care services such as MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT scan services to the people. State-of-the-art services at a state-of-the-art facility,” Melville said.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi