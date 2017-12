/ NEIL BENJAMIN JR used the birth of his first-born son as inspiration to have what has been the most successful season of his professional football career to date.Now, he is using a great 2017 football season as inspiration to take his football talent abroad.Benjamin, 23, finished the recently concluded Trinidad and Tobago Professional League season as top-scorer for the first time. Blessed with tremendous speed and ability, the Couva-born winger scored 12 goals in a short 18-match TT Pro League season and a total of 18 goals in all competitions.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi