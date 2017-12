Unions have caught a whiff of a rare opportunity to organise a whole new set of workers as recreational marijuana becomes legal in California.The United Farm Workers, Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers are looking to unionise the tens of thousands of potential workers involved in the legal weed game, from planters to rollers to sellers. The move could provide a boost to organised labour's flagging membership—if infighting doesn't get in the way.The United Farm Workers, co-founded by iconic labour leader Cesar Chavez, says organising an industry rooted in agriculture is a natural fit, and growers could label their products with the union's logo as a marketing strategy.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi