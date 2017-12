/ Apprentice jockey Rico Hernandez has come in for the highest praise from one who should know about good riding.Venice “Pappy” Richards, who won over 1,500 races in his career riding in the USA, and throughout the Caribbean, and was tutor of the apprentice programmes in both Jamaica and Barbados, describes Hernandez as an outstanding student, who has all the qualities to make a top-class rider.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi