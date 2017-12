/ A NUMBER of Championship titles will be decided today, as the curtain falls on racing for 2017.It is Boxing Day at Santa Rosa Park, arguably the biggest social event in the country. at the centralised complex of local horse racing.Today's ten-race card is the “marker” for the Jetsam Awards ceremony, which celebrates the equine stars and horsemen in a given year.On show are future budding stars competing for divisional titles in the 1,350-metre St Ann's Stakes, and the 1,350-metre St James Stakes.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi