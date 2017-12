/ FORMER head of the public service Reginald Dumas says he has no intention whatsoever of being or seeking to become a candidate for the position of Trinidad and Tobago's next president, who will be elected in less than a month.In a letter to the editor yesterday, Dumas stated there has been speculation that he was one of the individuals being considered for the position, but this was not so.He said he had been receiving a number of telephone calls and e-mails from individuals expressing their support to him. But even though Dumas said he appreciated those messages, he wanted to make it clear there has been a misunderstanding.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi