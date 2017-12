/ SENIOR Counsel Israel Khan is calling on chutney artiste Nirmal “Massive” Gosein to “be the bigger man” and immediately withdraw his latest song, entitled “Rowlee Mudda Count”, from the airwaves, saying it is obscene to all mothers in Trinidad and Tobago.The song, Khan said, also brings disrespect to Gosein's hard-earned reputation and recognition as a successful chutney artiste.Since its release earlier this month, Gosein has faced criticism, with the Women's League of the People's National Movement (PNM) accusing him of not just being disrespectful to Rowley's mother, but to all mothers across the country.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi