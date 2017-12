/ THE TOBAGO House of Assembly has approved a budget of $7.2 million for Tobago Carnival 2018, with the Inter Department Calypso and Personality Competitions launching the season.Chairman of the Tobago Carnival Committee George Leacock said the primary focus of Carnival 2018 is to “re-ignite a passion for culture and the arts on the island while rebuilding the creative elements of the festival”.The Committee aims for significant engagement of both cultural and corporate stakeholders. Carnival 2018 takes place on February 12 and 13. The annual festival is a signature item on the destination's event calendar, and showcases the island's rich culture to visitors. The Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation and the Tobago Carnival Committee are collaborating to ensure the successful execution of Carnival in 2018.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi