Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said “only 75 per cent of the Wendy Fitzwilliam Hospital, at Mt Hope, is being utilised” and it could be used to treat the nation's children.And the sod-turning at the Central Block of Port of Spain General Hospital will take place soon.The minister made the comments yesterday during a visit to mothers and their Christmas Day newborn babies at Port of Spain General.On another topic, he said it was important to track and treat about 1,700 people who have contracted HIV/AIDS and don't know their status.To get the full story, subscribe or loginCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi