A SERENADE of "Happy Birthday To You" filled the post-natal ward at San Fernando General Hospital as the family of one of five babies born yesterday welcomed him into the world on Christmas Day.The relatives of a baby boy born to Nikibah Myler, of Moruga, burst into song over their new addition to the family, and the joy spread to the other new mothers in the ward.The first baby, a boy, was born at 4.12 a.m., and three other boys followed after daybreak at 6.12 a.m., 6.25 a.m. and 7.21 a.m.A baby girl came via Caesarean section at 8.14 a.m.